The best long-reads from the New Humanist this month.

1. The age of bullshit

We’ve all done it. You say what you have to say to get things done, with little regard for the truth. Louis Brooke asks: does it matter?

2. Derrida vs. the rationalists

Derrida’s famously difficult thought is often dismissed as “post-modern” nonsense. Is there is more to it than might first appear, argues Peter Salmon.

3. A politics of humanism can help build a just, free and more equal world

Intolerance and bigotry are in the ascendant. In the cover feature from our Spring issue, part of a special package on democracy and its discontents, Owen Jones surveys the challenges ahead.

4. Is it too soon to laugh about apartheid?

In post-apartheid South Africa, comedy has become the expression of a new democratic energy, writes Caroline Crampton.

5. The legacy of Islamic philosophy

Although they worked within a religious framework, many philosophers in the Islamic world were pioneers of rational thought.

