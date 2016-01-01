New Humanist

A quarterly journal of ideas, science and culture from the Rationalist Association

Averroes

The legacy of Islamic philosophy

Although they worked within a religious framework, many philosophers in the Islamic world were pioneers of rational thought.

By Peter Adamson

London

The brink of Armageddon

London’s secret network of underground tunnels provide a physical history of the nuclear war that never was.

Book cover

Book review: Against Everything

Mark Greif's essays are an earnest attempt to examine the points of friction between capitalism and our daily lives.

Modest fashion

What is behind the trend for modesty in fashion?

The fashion industry has great power to shape the way women are viewed. What happens when religion is added to the mix?

priest

Leaving the priesthood: a personal story

After 20 years as a Catholic priest, Richard Barton is struggling to understand why it took him so long to leave the church.

Book cover

Does the left have an anti-Semitism problem?

Jeremy Corbyn’s ascent to the Labour leadership has placed bitter arguments about Israel and anti-Semitism in the spotlight.

Planet Nine

The search for a new planet

Two astronomers have stunned the scientific community with their claim that another world circles beyond the eight known worlds.

Protest

The road to sedition

Controversy over a student protest in India has exposed the dangerous rise of nationalism in the world’s largest democracy.

Westworld

Sympathy for the androids: the twisted morality of Westworld

A new adaptation of Michael Crichton’s “Westworld” invites the audience to sympathise with its android characters.

