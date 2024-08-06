– by Editorial Staff –

Tuesday, 6th August 2024

Protesters stand around a Palestinian flag in London. Credit: Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona/Unsplash

The new UK government under Labour has signalled shifts in the country’s position on Israel and Palestine, as the war in Gaza continues. At the time of writing, Israeli airstrikes continue to pummel the Strip and the death toll has risen to more than 39,000, according to the Gaza health ministry, after nearly 10 months of fighting. Humanitarian officials have described rapidly deteriorating conditions with shortages of vital supplies, including water, in temperatures of up to 40 degrees Celsius, and an environment of “total lawlessness”, according to the UN.

Less than two weeks after the new government took power, Foreign Secretary David Lammy visited Israel and called for an immediate ceasefire – something the previous government had always stopped short of. “The death and destruction in Gaza is intolerable,” Lammy said. “This war must end now.” Prime Minister Keir Starmer has also suggested that the government would be willing to recognise Palestinian statehood before the US and Israel, if it came at the right point in a peace process.

Soon afterwards, the government split with US policy by restoring funding to UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees. Several countries froze funding to the agency in January due to Israeli allegations that a small number of staff members had been involved in the 7 October attack. However, Israel failed to hand over any evidence to a UN review and most other countries had restored funding, leaving the US and UK as outliers.

Downing Street strayed from the US again when it dropped the UK government’s legal challenge to the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged war crimes in Gaza. Starmer had reportedly come under US pressure to maintain it and left the decision until the last minute.

The issue continues to be a thorny one for Britain’s prime minister, who has faced criticism from some Labour MPs and supporters for failing to take a more strident stance in support of Palestine. Many of those critics will be reassured by the steps that have been taken – though other questions, such as whether the UK will curtail arms exports to Israel, remain.

This is a preview from New Humanist’s autumn 2024 issue. Subscribe now.