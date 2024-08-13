– by Editorial Staff –

Tuesday, 13th August 2024

Lord Falconer at a rally in favour of assisted dying in 2014. Credit: Dignity in Dying

Could the new UK government be a turning point in the fight for the right to assisted dying? Prime Minister Keir Starmer has repeatedly indicated that he is personally in favour of changing the law and has committed to making time for parliament to debate the issue if a private members’ bill were to be introduced. Such an opportunity arose in late July, when Lord Falconer’s Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults Bill was introduced in the House of Lords.

Given Starmer’s commitment, this bill has a much higher chance of passing than previous ones. However, it is also limited in scope, covering only people with terminal illnesses who have less than six months to live. This might further increase its chances of approval, but it excludes those with incurable conditions, who have been among the strongest advocates for a change in the law.

Polls conducted over the past year have repeatedly found that at least two-thirds of the public support a change in law. The new slate of MPs in parliament means opinion there has likely changed, too. Notably, it is the most secular House of Commons in history, with 40 per cent of MPs choosing to take the secular affirmation at their swearing-in ceremony, compared to just 24 per cent after the 2019 election. Even among British members of religious groups, however, there appears to be support – a recent survey conducted by Opinium for the campaign group Dignity in Dying found majority support for assisted dying across all the major faiths except Islam.

Meanwhile, movement is happening in other parts of the UK and British isles, and across Europe. A bill was introduced in Scotland earlier this year, although it is in the very early stages. A bill in the Isle of Man is more advanced and is currently being debated. Politicians in Jersey have already voted to legalise assisted dying for the terminally ill but still need to draft and vote on specific legislation, which could take about 18 months. Change seems to be coming.

This article is a preview from New Humanist’s autumn 2024 issue. Subscribe now.