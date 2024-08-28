Mubarak Bala, the imprisoned Nigerian humanist, has had his sentence reduced and is now due to be released next year. Bala was detained in 2020 and later sentenced to 24 years in prison for causing a public nuisance – charges related to Facebook posts that allegedly insulted the Prophet Mohammed. In May, an appeals court ruled that Bala’s punishment was “excessive” and reduced his prison sentence to five years. That means he has just one year left. The years he has served are an injustice, and there are ongoing concerns for his health and wellbeing, but it is a relief nonetheless.

Bala, 39, whose father was formerly a senior member of the Islamic religious authorities, was forcibly admitted to a psychiatric ward after declaring himself to be an atheist in 2014 and later received death threats. A chemical engineer by training, he is president of the Humanist Association of Nigeria. Humanists International has supported his court battle with a crowdfunded legal team and publicity work.

However, the scourge of blasphemy laws and the suppression of freedom of belief in Nigeria do not end with Bala’s case. Nigeria has two parallel court systems – the customary system, which is secular, and the Sharia system, which exists in some northern states. Blasphemy is outlawed under both, carrying a prison sentence of up to two years under the customary system, and even the death sentence under the Sharia system.

Bala’s family and friends, as well as the international community, will wait with apprehension until he is back safely at home. And such cases will continue until these laws are repealed and freedom of belief is upheld.

