From politics to science and culture, don't miss out on these exceptional articles

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It's been a big year, with transformative elections – for better or worse – in the US, UK and across Europe, not to mention the other events reshaping our society, from ongoing conflicts to scientific advances.

As ever, we've been working with some of the best journalists and experts from around the world to help unpick the forces at play, identify emerging trends and anticipate what comes next.

As we all reflect on the year that's been, here are the stories from 2024 you shouldn't miss:

1. Catholics for Trump by Mary Jo McConahay

In the run-up to Trump's re-election, we exposed how US Catholic bishops were working with evangelicals to re-install their candidate in the White House – and usher in a new era of Christian nationalism

2. Maybe Gen X are the heroes after all? by Shaparak Khorsandi

It's hard to pick, but this was one of our favourite "Shapchat" columns from a brilliant thinker and comedian, in passionate defence of the middle-aged

3. The new age of the cyborg? by Moheb Costandi

The neuroscientist Moheb Costandi cuts through the noise on brain-computer interfaces. They are already changing lives, but now we need to think hard about the ethics

4. Richard Dawkins on our immortal genes

We talk to the renowned evolutionary biologist about how we can read the history of life on Earth through modern genes

5. The Indians fighting back against religious hate by Kunal Purohit

The Indian election delivered a blow to Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalists – but will it stem the tide of religious violence?

6. Great thinkers and their clutter by Samira Ahmed

What the objects collected by Higgs, Freud and Einstein can tell us about their inner thoughts

7. Inside England’s ultra-disciplined schools by Cherry Casey

As UK schools struggle with behaviour problems, a new breed boast of high grades and obedient students – but at what cost?

8. "We are in a fight to save life on Earth": Nicola Cutcher interviews Chris Packham

The campaigner and TV presenter has been attacked as an “eco-zealot”, but his drive is only getting stronger

9. A dangerous calculation by Peter Ward

Effective altruism has suffered a blow, but the extreme ideas surrounding it have infiltrated some of our most powerful organisations

19. Zombie forensics by Amit Katwala

Lie detector tests are unscientific and unjust. What’s behind their growing use by UK police forces?

11. The Queen of country on her personal philosophy: Graeme Green interviews Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton talks to us about her new rock album, her remarkable career and her liberal approach to faith

12. Why science needs metaphor by Tasneem Zehra Husain

A theoretical physicist, who is also a novelist, writes beautifully on why metaphors are key to unlocking the secrets of the universe

13. What can moral philosophy tell us about Israel-Palestine? An interview with Jonathan Glover

We talk to philosopher Jonathan Glover about the moral questions at the heart of the Israel-Palestine conflict.

14. Divided Israel by Alona Ferber

As the Gaza war deepens, divides within the Israeli Jewish population threaten to split the state

15. Viruses could kill you, but they could also save your life by Richard Pallardy

We are only just beginning to understand the enormous significance of the human virome

16. The Vatican has a drug problem, and it matters to us all by Gabriele Di Donfrancesco

As the Church pushes for harsher drug laws in Italy, a series of cases suggest that the priesthood is hiding a problem of its own

17. Why are so many books so boring now? by John Merrick

Publishers are selling more books than ever – but they’re all the same. Here's why

18. The introverts are winning by Marie Le Conte

Technology is enabling us to retreat from the outside world. But we should resist the urge – for ourselves and for each other





19. Crisis of compassion by Pavan Amara

Following the Birth Trauma Inquiry, how do we tackle the toxic culture in the NHS?

20. Brazil's new gold rush by Eléonore Hughes

Lithium mining is bringing jobs for some in Brazil – and devastation for others. Is there a better way?

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