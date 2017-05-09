Blog
How we invented nature, in search of whiteness, and becoming British
The best long-reads from the New Humanist this month.
Identity politics is back with a vengeance in 2017 – but one particular kind of identity is often left unexplored. Lola Okolosie and Vron Ware ask why.
As a teenager, Ismail Einashe fought hard to feel like he belonged. Now, that right is being undermined – for him and millions of others.
Today we take it for granted that something called “nature” exists. But, writes Jonathan Ree, the concept owes much to a Prussian adventurer.
4. Charles Taylor: How to win the argument
Julian Baggini talks to the philosopher Charles Taylor, who argues that community and tradition don’t have to be set against migration, change and difference.
5. Close encounters of the everyday kind
Suzanne Moore reviews a new book, which asks if microdosing LSD could make you happier and more productive. Why might we need such a helping hand?
