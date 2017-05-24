Blog
New Humanist reading list: terrorism, extremism and democracy
A Q&A with Shiraz Maher, who has written a book exploring the intellectual underpinnings of this warrior doctrine.
2. A politics of humanism can help build a just, free and more equal world
Intolerance and bigotry are in the ascendant. Owen Jones surveys the challenges ahead.
Is the government’s Prevent strategy a defence against terrorism or a threat to free speech? Samira Shackle reports.
The history of Woman Against Fundamentalism shows that we need eachother's support in the fight against intolerance and bigotry, writes Rahila Gupta.
5. "More needs to be done about mainstream racism and the practice of the state"
A Q&A with Hsiao-Hung Pai, author of a book about Britain's far-right movements.
