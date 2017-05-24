1. What is Salafi jihadism?

A Q&A with Shiraz Maher, who has written a book exploring the intellectual underpinnings of this warrior doctrine.

2. A politics of humanism can help build a just, free and more equal world

Intolerance and bigotry are in the ascendant. Owen Jones surveys the challenges ahead.

3. Age of extremes

Is the government’s Prevent strategy a defence against terrorism or a threat to free speech? Samira Shackle reports.

4. Many voices, one struggle

The history of Woman Against Fundamentalism shows that we need eachother's support in the fight against intolerance and bigotry, writes Rahila Gupta.

5. "More needs to be done about mainstream racism and the practice of the state"

A Q&A with Hsiao-Hung Pai, author of a book about Britain's far-right movements.