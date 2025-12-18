Catch up on these must-read stories of the year

A snippet from New Humanist's Summer 2025 cover. Illustration by Ollie Hirst

In 2025, we buckled up for a bumpy ride. With Donald Trump and his accompanying gang of Christian fanatics in power once again, and conflict raging on in Europe and the Middle East, it was time to rise above the chaos and look at how we might get out of this mess.

So this year, we homed in on solutions, including how to push back against the religious right and its growing influence in the UK, and how to begin healing political divides.

We also celebrated the immense capacity of our fellow human beings to grow, adapt and show deep compassion. We dedicated an edition to cutting-edge developments in outer space and the rallying cry that the cosmos belongs to us all. We asked the great minds of our time how we can stay curious, smart and empowered in our age of AI and “enshittification”. And we explored the big question of "meaning": In an increasingly secular western world, how do we shape our lives and continue to build community with those who share our values?

Our aim is to help our readers take a step back from the turmoil, and make sense of what's happening around us. As we all reflect on the year that's been, here are the stories from 2025 you shouldn't miss.

Give the gift of journalism! We hope you've enjoyed reading New Humanist in 2025. If you'd like to spread the joy in the year ahead, we're offering gift subscriptions for just £21 until the end of December. Sign up now using code FESTIVE.

Donald Trump delivers his inauguration speech. Credit: The White House via Wikimedia Commons

1. The Second Coming of Donald J. Trump

By Matthew D. Taylor

Published just a month after Donald Trump's reinauguration as US president, this fascinating look at the religious forces behind his return to power includes expert insight and hard-to-believe details. It became our most-read story of the year online – if you haven't read it yet, now's the time to catch up.

2. Teaching When To Trust

By Zion Lights

This article from our most recent edition explored how teaching children to think critically and spot misinformation is built into the Finnish education system. It struck a chord on social media, where it was shared hundreds of times and sparked intense debate about whether the model could or would be replicated elsewhere.

3. Stephen Fry: Why uncertainty can be a superpower

By Andrew Copson

Bringing some star power to the pages of our Spring 2025 edition was multi-award-winning actor, comedian and presenter Stephen Fry. He spoke to Humanists UK CEO Andrew Copson about happiness, toxic masculinity, and the benefits of doubt.

A young girl in the aftermath of Afghanistan's earthquake

4. The Afghan women left to die

By Jamaima Afridi

The deadly earthquake that hit Afghanistan in August 2025 received news coverage around the world. But the particularly devastating impact on women received less attention. With few female doctors left, and male medics unable to touch women, the Taliban's policies are increasingly leaving women without access to healthcare – resulting in unnecessary deaths in the aftermath of the disaster, and creating a looming crisis for the country.

5. The greatest astronomy PhD ever written

By Marcus Chown

Everyone knows that Isaac Newton discovered the law of gravity, and that Charles Darwin discovered evolution by natural selection. But how many people know that Cecilia Payne discovered what makes up the Universe?

Our astronomy column often highlights the brilliant female scientists who have been written out of history. In this edition, we zoomed in on the contributions of Harvard's first female professor, who almost didn't get the credit for her groundbreaking discovery.

6. What's the point of politics

By James Ball

This article by political journalist James Ball – who was part of the team that won the Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of the Snowden leaks – was written near the start of the year. It focused on the contentious issue of the two-child benefit cap, which is now due to be lifted by the Labour government after a decade of controversy. But the underlying message – on the age-old debate between pragmatism and idealism in politics – has continued to feel relevant and will help make sense of political divisions for many years to come.

A snippet from New Humanist's Autumn 2025 cover

7. Five voices on space and society

Our new Voices section debuted in the magazine this year, bringing together expert perspectives on key issues. In our Autumn 2025 edition, with both nation states and billionaires battling for control of the cosmos, we asked how we can protect space to ensure that it benefits all of humanity. Five experts, from philosophers to astronomers, responded.

8. 'Palestine's literary scene is thriving': A Q&A with Selma Dabbagh

By Niki Seth-Smith

Israel's devastating assault on Gaza continued through much of this year and the Strip is now facing an uncertain future. In this interview with our editor published in May, British-Palestinian writer Selma Dabbagh reminded us of the power of literature in preserving Palestinian culture and the many talented writers sharing the Palestinian experience with the world – a message that resonated with many.

9. The 80s can teach us more than how to wear spandex

By Samira Ahmed

Our columnist, the brilliant BBC radio presenter Samira Ahmed, brings cultural insights to every edition of New Humanist. In this column, she explored why young people are so fascinated by the 80s – and what they risk forgetting.

Famed cartoonist Martin Rowson illustrates Shaparak Khorsandi's snowy disaster

10. Skiing is bonkers, but so am I

By Shaparak Khorsandi

It's hard to pick just one piece by fan-favourite Shaparak Khorsandi, the award-winning comedian who unpicks generational divides in the backpage of New Humanist. But with ski season rolling around again, we'd recommend learning from her experiences before you head out to the slopes.

11. Minds in search of meaning

By Frank Tallis

If you ever feel like your life lacks purpose, you're not alone. In fact, writes clinical psychologist Frank Tallis in this thought-provoking long-read, it's an increasingly common cause of anxiety. And yet therapists still seem reluctant to address existential issues with their clients. Could and should they be doing more?

12. Rise of the science sleuths

By Euan Lawson

Science today is plagued by fake papers, profit incentives and unreliable studies. We met the science sleuths bringing the truth to light and pushing for more transparency to save the scientific method.

Hiroshima's Peace Memorial Park. Credit: Dominic Hinde

13. Nuclear choices

By Dominic Hinde

In an age of conflict and climate change, we face difficult decisions about the future of nuclear. Nowhere is this complexity clearer than in Japan, where the memory of nuclear war and the danger of civil nuclear disaster sit firmly in the public consciousness.

On the 80th anniversary of the US atomic bombings, Dominic Hinde travelled to Hiroshima and Fukushima to hear the experiences and perspectives of people there.

14. Naomi Alderman on surviving the Third Information Crisis

By Niki Seth-Smith

Award-winning writer Naomi Alderman – author of The Power – says we're living through a new information crisis, with technology opening up new modes of division and conflict. In the latest edition of the magazine, she offered tips on how we can get through it.

15. An atheist goes on pilgrimage

By Christopher Dorrell

Why are so many non-religious people going on pilgrimages these days? In this intriguing travel piece, our writer walked to the Holy Island of Lindisfarne to find out.

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